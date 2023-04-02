HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palm Sunday observed in Thiruvananthapuram

April 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J. Netto leading the Palm Sunday procession with the faithful on Sunday.

Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J. Netto leading the Palm Sunday procession with the faithful on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Palm Sunday was observed by the Christian community with religious fervour in the district on Sunday to usher in the Passion Week.

The occasion, also known as ‘Osana Njayar’ or ‘Kuruthola Perunaal’, commemorated the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem. Devotees took part in processions holding palm fronds and crosses made of coconut palm leaves during the special services held in churches.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, was the chief celebrant of the Palm Sunday service held at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom. Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Thomas J. Netto led the prayers in the St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam.

Changanassery Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Tharayil led the special prayers at the Lourdes Forane Church near PMG.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.