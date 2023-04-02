Palm Sunday observed in Thiruvananthapuram

April 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Palm Sunday was observed by the Christian community with religious fervour in the district on Sunday to usher in the Passion Week.

The occasion, also known as ‘Osana Njayar’ or ‘Kuruthola Perunaal’, commemorated the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem. Devotees took part in processions holding palm fronds and crosses made of coconut palm leaves during the special services held in churches.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, was the chief celebrant of the Palm Sunday service held at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom. Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Thomas J. Netto led the prayers in the St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam.

Changanassery Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Tharayil led the special prayers at the Lourdes Forane Church near PMG.