Pallivasal extension scheme, Thottiyar scheme likely to be commissioned this year

The Power department hopes to commission two delayed hydropower projects, the Pallivasal extension scheme and the Thottiyar scheme, in Idukki district this year.

According to details on the two projects submitted in the State Legislative Assembly, 99.5% of the civil works on the 60 MW Pallivasal scheme and 94.8% of the civil works on the Thottiyar scheme have been completed. Both projects can be completed in 2024, according to the Power department.

The electro-mechanical works on the Pallivasal scheme, awarded for ₹48.56 crore in January 2022, are progressing. This scheme has two 30 MW generators and is among the largest under-construction projects of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The Thottiyar scheme has one 10 MW generator and a 30 MW generator. Here too, the electromechanical works are in progress.

The Pallivasal extension scheme was initially awarded to the ESSAR-DEC-CPPL consortium in 2007. Under that agreement, which was later rescinded, the project should have been commissioned in 2011. These two are among 12 hydel projects with a combined installed capacity of 227.536 MW on which work is in various stages of progress.

Other projects

As per information furnished in the Assembly, 99.7% of the work on another delayed project, the 24 MW Bhoothathankettu hydel project is over. Among the other projects, the Power department hopes to commission the 5 MW Olikkal small hydro project and the 3 MW Poovaramthodu small hydro project by June , 2025.

