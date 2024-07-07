GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pallivasal extension scheme, Thottiyar scheme likely to be commissioned this year

They are among the 12 hydel projects with a combined installed capacity of 227.536 MW on which work is in various stages of progress, Kerala Assembly told

Published - July 07, 2024 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Power department hopes to commission two delayed hydropower projects, the Pallivasal extension scheme and the Thottiyar scheme, in Idukki district this year.

According to details on the two projects submitted in the State Legislative Assembly, 99.5% of the civil works on the 60 MW Pallivasal scheme and 94.8% of the civil works on the Thottiyar scheme have been completed. Both projects can be completed in 2024, according to the Power department.

The electro-mechanical works on the Pallivasal scheme, awarded for ₹48.56 crore in January 2022, are progressing. This scheme has two 30 MW generators and is among the largest under-construction projects of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The Thottiyar scheme has one 10 MW generator and a 30 MW generator. Here too, the electromechanical works are in progress.

The Pallivasal extension scheme was initially awarded to the ESSAR-DEC-CPPL consortium in 2007. Under that agreement, which was later rescinded, the project should have been commissioned in 2011. These two are among 12 hydel projects with a combined installed capacity of 227.536 MW on which work is in various stages of progress.

Other projects

As per information furnished in the Assembly, 99.7% of the work on another delayed project, the 24 MW Bhoothathankettu hydel project is over. Among the other projects, the Power department hopes to commission the 5 MW Olikkal small hydro project and the 3 MW Poovaramthodu small hydro project by June , 2025.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.