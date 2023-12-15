Pallium India celebrates 20th anniversary on December 15

December 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 20th anniversary celebrations of Pallium India were held here on Friday with a formal inauguration by Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director, Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Sanjay Behari, director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, M.V. Pillai, Professor of Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University, and M.R. Rajagopal, chairman emeritus, Pallium India, were among those who spoke.

Palliative care volunteers and link centre members were felicitated on the occasion.