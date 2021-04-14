Pallipuram dacoity: vehicles identified

The police team investigating the alleged looting of nearly 100 sovereigns of gold in Pallipuram has made headway in their efforts to identify the vehicles that were purportedly used by the perpetrators.

Footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed at various points on the Thiruvananthapuram – Attingal route have detected the movement of the two vehicles that were alleged by the jewellery owner, Sampath, to be used by the gang. While the sleuths could also identify their registration numbers including one issued by the Kazhakuttom regional transport office, they were suspected to be fake. Efforts were on to retrieve more footage that could shed light on the direction in which the perpetrators escaped after robbing the complainant.

The investigation team was also yet to receive any leads through the sketches of two suspects that were circulated a day ago.