Pallikoodam unveils synthetic athletic track

February 09, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

KOTTAYAM

The Pallikoodam in Kottayam has opened an new all-weather synthetic track on campus. L. K. C. Roy, honorary secretary, Corpus Christi Educational Society, on Friday unveiled the 200-metre synthetic track which would be used for athletics and events. Swimming prodigy Kevin Jinu, who clinched three gold and one silver medals for Kerala at the 67th National School Games, participated in the inaugural function. Organising secretary of the school Mary Roy Jr., Principal Mariamma Paul, Administrator June Jose and others were present.

