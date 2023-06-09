Palliative Care Volunteer meet in Thrissur

A meeting of volunteers of the Thrissur Initiative in Palliative Care will be held at Nehru Bala Bhavan on Sunday. As many as 120 volunteers of 28 palliative clinics under the initiative will attend the get together.
June 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thrissur
