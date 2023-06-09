Palliative Care Volunteer meet in Thrissur

June 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thrissur

A meeting of volunteers of the Thrissur Initiative in Palliative Care will be held at Nehru Bala Bhavan on Sunday. As many as 120 volunteers of 28 palliative clinics under the initiative will attend the get together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.