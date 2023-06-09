HamberMenu
Palliative Care Volunteer meet in Thrissur

June 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of volunteers of the Thrissur Initiative in Palliative Care will be held at Nehru Bala Bhavan on Sunday. As many as 120 volunteers of 28 palliative clinics under the initiative will attend the get together.

