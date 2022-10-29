Pallathuruthy boat club wins Thazhathangadi leg of CBL

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadevikkad Kattilthekethil Chundan (snake boat) rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) won the Thazhathangadi leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) on Meenachil river here on Saturday.

The Mahadevikkad Kattilthekethil Chundan, which finished in 3.15.09 minutes, was followed by Nadubhagam Chundan rowed by the NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars), which clocked 3.16.16. The Police Boat Club (Raging Rovers), which rowed Champakulam chundan, came at the third spot (3.17.32 minutes).

In the 121st Kottayam Boat Race, Ambalakadavan rowed by the Kumarakom Samudra Boat Club won the first place while the Kavalam Boat Club’s Kottaparampan finished as the runner-up in the Veppu A grade category. In the Veppu B grade category, Arupura Boat Club’s Chiramel Thotukadavan came first and Kumarakom Yuvashakti Boat Club’s PG Karipuzha won second place.

Apart from the race of snakeboats, competitions in the small boats category were also held.

In the Iruttukuthi A grade category, Thuruthithara rowed by the Arpookara Boat Club came first, followed by Mammoodan rowed by the Parippu Boat Club at second.

In the Iruttukuthi B category, Saravanan rowed by the Kochi IBRA bagged the first spot, while Valiya Pandithan rowed by the Mulakulam SLBC won the second slot.

In the Iruttukuthi loser’s race, St Antony rowed by the Chengalam Kairali Boat Club, Daniel rowed by the Thiruvarp CBC, and Kuruppuparamban rowed by the Arpithra Boat Club, came first, second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile in Churlan A Grade First, Velangadan rowed the Varambinakam Boat Club came first; Kodimatha rowed by the Kanjiram Village Boat Club finished second.

Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, who inaugurated the regatte, said the government would sanction ₹50 lakh for the beautification of the banks of the Meenachil river at Thazhathangadi. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presided over the inaugural ceremony. Jose K Mani, MP, delivered the keynote address. District Police chief K. Karthick distributed the prizes.