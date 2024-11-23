 />

Pallathuruthy Boat Club wins second leg of CBL-4

Veeyapuram Chundan of the Village Boat Club Kainakary comes in second spot followed, by Thalavadi Chundan of the United Boat Club Kainakary in the third position

Published - November 23, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Snakeboats participating in the Champions Boat League Season-4’s second race at Kainakary in Kuttanad in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Snakeboats participating in the Champions Boat League Season-4’s second race at Kainakary in Kuttanad in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

In a close fight, Karichal Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC) outpowered Veeyapuram Chundan of the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary to clinch victory in the second race of the Champions Boat League Season-4 (CBL-4) held on the Pampa river at Kainakary in Kuttanad on Saturday.

The PBC finished the race in 3:57:51 minutes. The VBC clocked 3:58:42 minutes to finish second on their own turf. Thalavadi Chundan rowed by the United Boat Club (UBC) Kainakary settled for a third-place finish by clocking 4:01:63 minutes. The race featured nine teams.

Thrilling finish

In the final, Thalavadi Chundan took an early lead in the first half. However, into the first quarter of the second half, Karichal took the lead pushing Thalavadi into the second place. Then, into the dying moments, Veeyapuram made an incredible surge to catch up with Karichal. Ultimately Karichal prevailed and finished first.

The inaugural leg of the CBL-4 held on Meenachil river, near Tazhathangadi, in Kottayam on November 16 was called off following a protest staged by oarsmen of the Kumarakom Town Boat Club. The third race of the CBL 2024 will be held at Pandanad near Chengannur on November 30, followed by races at Karuvatta in Alappuzha (December 7), Kayamkulam (December 14) and Kollam (December 21).

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the Kainakary boat race.

