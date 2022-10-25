Palghat Fine Arts Society’s diamond jubilee celebrations begin

Thiruvizha Jayasankar wins Palghat Fine Arts Award

Koodiyattam maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri (left) and Nadaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayasankar jointly lighting a lamp at the inaugural of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Palghat Fine Arts Society in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ABDUL LATHEEF NAHA

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the Palghat Fine Arts Society (PFAS) began here on Tuesday with a week-long national music festival. Koodiyattam maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri and musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni inaugurated the celebrations.

Nadaswara maestro Thiruvizha Jayasankar won the Palghat Fine Arts Award of the diamond jubilee year. Sivan Namboothiri gave away the award at the inaugural function held at the PFAS Auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayasankar bewailed a trend widely found among music students that their listening habits are dwindling. “Music students these days hardly spend time to listen to others. They are in a world of their own music. The best learning is through listening,” he said.

P.N. Subbaraman, PFAS secretary, welcomed the gathering. P. Jayapala Menon, PFAS president, presided over the function.

The PFAS dedicated the inaugural day of its 12th national music festival to Purandara Dasa, the 15th century philosopher widely called the father of Carnatic music. “Each day of the festival is being dedicated to one legend,” said Mr. Subbaraman.

A violin concert by Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj opened the festival on Tuesday evening. Anantha R. Krishna was on mridamgam and V. Suresh on ghatom.

Started in 1960, the PFAS has played a significant role in the cultural moulding of Palakkad. “As a border town, Palakkad is a place where people come from different cultural traditions and speak different languages. This has enriched the town in many ways, from food habits to cultural aspirations,” said Mr. Subbaraman.

From Semmangudi Srinvasa Iyer, Lalgudi G. Jayaraman,Trichy Sankaran, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, M.D. Ramanathan, and M.S. Subbalakshmi to K.B. Sundarambal, D.K. Pattammal, P. Leela and K.J. Yesudas, there is no Carnatic musician who has not performed in Palakkad.

Apart from vocals, maestros of violin, mridamgam, ghatom, kanjira, moorsing, flute, veena, nadaswaram, thavil, harikatha, saxophone, clarinet, and mandolin have performed for the PFAS.

On Wednesday, Rithvika Raj will lead a vocal concert with Sayee Rashith on violin, Thiruvaarur Bhakthavalsalam on mridamgam and Chandrasekara Sharma on ghatom.

On Thursday, Vignesh Ishwar will lead a vocal concert with Vittal Rangan on violin, Sumesh S. Narayanan on mridamgam and V. Anirudh Athreya on kanjira.

On Friday, Palakkad R. Ramaprasad will lead a vocal concert with Trivandrum N. Sampath on violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on mridamgam and Uduppi Shreedhar on ghatom.

On Saturday, N.J. Nandini will lead a vocal concert with R. Raghul on violin, A. Balakrishna Kamath on mridamgam and Kadanad G. Ananthakrishnan on kanjira.

On Sunday, there will be a Thyagaraja Aradhana Pancharatna Keerthanalapanam. S. Saketharaman will lead a vocal concert with H.N. Bhaskar on violin, B. Harikumar on mridamgam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira.

On the final day of the festival on October 31, Ramakrishnan Murthy will lead a vocal concert with Gokul V. Alankode on violin, K.V. Prasad on mridamgam and Vazhappally R. Krishnakumar on ghatom.