HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palghat Fine Arts Society holds 13th national music fest

November 05, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Carnatic percussionist Yella Venkateswara Rao (wearing jacket) giving the Palghat Fine Arts Puraskaram 2023 to Mridangam maestro Parasala Ravi at Palakkad.

Carnatic percussionist Yella Venkateswara Rao (wearing jacket) giving the Palghat Fine Arts Puraskaram 2023 to Mridangam maestro Parasala Ravi at Palakkad.

The Palghat Fine Arts Society (PFAS) organised its 13th national music festival here last week. The week-long festival saw several stalwarts of Carnatic music performing at Palghat Fine Arts Society auditorium at Tharekkad.

The Palghat Fine Arts Puraskaram 2023 was awarded to Mridangam maestro Parasala Ravi. Well known Carnatic percussionist Yella Venkateswara Rao inaugurated the festival. He also gave away the Palghat Fine Arts Puraskaram to Mr. Ravi.

When the inaugural day marked a flute recital by Mysore A. Chandankumar with Mysore Karthik on violin, Dr. Rao on mridangam and Guru Prasanna on kanjira, the following days saw vocal recitals by such artistes as Maharajapuram S. Ramachandran, Suchitra Balasubramanian, Madurai T.N.S. Krishna, C.S. Sajeev, Bharat Sunder, and G. Ravi Kiran.

Started in 1960, the Palghat Fine Arts Society has played a great role in shaping up the cultural firmament of Palakkad. “Palakkad is a border town where people from different cultural backgrounds reach and interact with others. This variety has enriched the town in many ways, from food habits to cultural aspirations,” said P.N. Subbaraman, Palghat Fine Arts Society secretary.

Apart from its annual music festivals, the Fine Arts Society has been conducting Carnatic music concerts every month.

Almost all known Carnatic musicians in the country have performed for the Fine Arts Society. They include Semmangudi Srinvasa Iyer, Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, Trichy Sanakaran, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, M.D. Ramanathan, M.S. Subbalakshmi, K.B. Sundarambal, D.K. Pattammal, P. Leela and K.J. Yesudas.

“Take any big or small name in Carnatic music, they have performed for us,” said Mr. Subbaraman. Apart from vocals, maestros of violin, mridangam, ghatom, kanjira, moorsing, flute, veena, nadaswaram, thavil, harikatha, saxophone, clarinet, and mandolin have performed for the Fine Arts Society.

Although the Fine Arts Society staged its programmes at Chembai Memorial Government Music College here in the initial years, it constructed its own auditorium in 2008.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.