Palghat Fine Arts Society celebrating 60 years of promoting Carnatic music

Diamond jubilee fete to begin with week-long national music festival on October 25

The Palghat Fine Arts Society (PFAS) is readying to celebrate its diamond jubilee in a big way. Although it reached the milestone in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions delayed the event for two years.

A week-long national music festival from October 25 will mark the beginning of the celebrations. Renowned Carnatic musicians from across the country will perform at PFAS Auditorium here during the festival.

Each day of the festival will be dedicated to a legend. The inaugural day will be in memory of Purandaradasa. October 26 will be Annamacharya Day. October 27 will be celebrated as Muthuswami Dikshithar Day, October 28 as Papanasam Sivan Day, October 29 as Swathi Tirunal Day, October 30 as Thyagaraja Swamigal Day, and October 31 as Shyama Shastri Day.

Award

PFAS secretary P.N. Subbaraman said that Nadaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayasankar was chosen for the Palghat Fine Arts Puraskaram of the diamond jubilee year. The award will be presented on October 25.

Started in 1960, the PFAS has played a significant role in the cultural moulding of Palakkad. “As a border town, Palakkad is a place where people come from different cultural traditions and speak different languages. This has enriched the town in many ways, from food habits to cultural aspirations,” said Mr. Subbaraman.

Apart from its annual music festivals, the PFAS has been presenting Carnatic music concerts every month.

Most of the Carnatic musicians in the country, whether a doyen or a talented youngster, have performed for the PFAS. From Semmangudi Srinvasa Iyer, Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, Trichy Sanakaran, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, M.D. Ramanathan, and M.S. Subbalakshmi to K.B. Sundarambal, D.K. Pattammal, P. Leela and K.J. Yesudas have performed in Palakkad. “Take any big or small name in Carnatic music, they have performed for the PFAS,” said Mr. Subbaraman. Apart from vocals, maestros of violin, mridangam, ghatom, kanjira, moorsing, flute, veena, nadaswaram, thavil, harikatha, saxophone, clarinet, and mandolin have performed for the PFAS.

Although the PFAS staged its programmes at Chembai Memorial Government Music College here in the initial years, it constructed its own auditorium in 2008.

Music festival

A violin concert by Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj will mark the inaugural of the week-long music festival on October 25. Anantha R. Krishna will be on mridamgam and V. Suresh on ghatom.

On October 26, Rithvika Raj will lead a vocal concert with Sayee Rashith on violin, Thiruvaarur Bhakthavalsalam on mridangam and Chandrasekara Sharma on ghatom. On October 27, Vignesh Ishwar will lead a vocal concert with Vittal Rangan on violin, Sumesh S. Narayanan on mridangam and V. Anirudh Athreya on kanjira.

On October 28, Palakkad R. Ramaprasad will lead a vocal concert with Trivandrum N. Sampath on violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on mridangam and Uduppi Shreedhar on ghatom. On October 29, N.J. Nandini will lead a vocal concert with R. Raghul on violin, A. Balakrishna Kamath on mridangam and Kadanad G. Ananthakrishnan on kanjira.

On October 30, there will be a Thyagaraja Aradhana Pancharatna Keerthanalapanam. S. Saketharaman will lead a vocal concert with H.N. Bhaskar on violin, B. Harikumar on mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira.

On the final day of the festival on October 31, Ramakrishnan Murthy will lead a vocal concert with Gokul V. Alankode on violin, K.V. Prasad on mridangam and Vazhappally R. Krishnakumar on ghatom.