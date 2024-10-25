Palghat Fine Arts Society Award for Rajakumaranunni

The Palghat Fine Arts Society (PFAS) bestowed its annual award to well known Carnatic musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni here on Friday(October 25,2024). The occasion also marked the beginning of the 14th national music festival conducted by the PFAS.

Giving away the PFAS Award to Mr. Rajakumaranunni, PFAS secretary P.N. Subbaraman said that Mr. Rajakumaranunni had enriched Carnatic music with his dedication of seven decades.

Accepting the award comprising a citation and ₹20,000, Mr. Rajakumaranunni contributed the cash prize back to the Fine Arts Society. He called upon music enthusiasts to encourage the PFAS activities through contributions.

A disciple of Carnatic legend Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, Mr. Rajakumaranunni had regularly performed in Akashvani since 1962 and had participated in Akashvani national programme titled Kalasandhya.

It was his guru Chembai who conferred him the Raga Ratnam title in 1974. For 70 years, Mr. Rajakumaranunni performed concerts, held lecture demonstrations on music in India and abroad.

He won Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy’s Tagore Puraskaram in 2012. He has also won several accolades, including Sri Guruvayurappan Chembai Puraskaram, Swaralaya Award, Pazhassi Raja Award, and Kalamitra Award.

Mr. Subbaraman welcomed the gathering. Carnatic vocalist Sikkil C. Gurucharan felicitated Mr. Rajakumaranunni.

A vocal concert by Mr. Gurucharan followed the inaugural function. Avaneeswaram S.R. Vinu accompanied him on violin, B. Harikumar on mridangam, and S. Karthik on ghatom. The day was named after Purandaradasa.

A concert by Bombay Lakshmi Rajagopalan will take place on Saturday evening. R. Swamynathan will accompany on violin, Palakkad A. Ganesan on mridangam, and Vellatenjur Srinath on ghatom.