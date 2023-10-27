Palestinians are freedom fighters, says IUML leader Muneer

October 27, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Muneer, MLA, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, has said that the Palestinians who fight for their land should be called freedom fighters.

He was delivering a speech at an event organised by the IUML to extend solidarity with Palestine, on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday.

When Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose fought against the British, the colonialists termed their activities as “terrorism”. Those who work for Palestine’s freedom in Gaza were being picturised by the imperialists as terrorists too, Dr. Muneer said.

“The children in Gaza nowadays attend six prayers instead of five a day. That includes a funeral prayer. Their cries are still ringing in our ears. The fight by Palestinians is a freedom struggle, and what is being done by Israel is a genocide,” he said. Quoting German poet Bertolt Brecht, Dr. Muneer said the children in Palestine, their heads held high, were saying that Israel was not strong enough to weaken their morale.