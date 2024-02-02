GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palestinian journalist chosen for Kerala Media Academy’s Mediaperson of the Year award

February 02, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

In an ode to brave journalists reporting from the Israel-Hamas battle zone in Gaza, the Kerala Media Academy (KMA) has adjudged Wael Al-Dahdouh, the Gaza bureau chief of Al Jazeera news channel, winner of the ‘Mediaperson of the Year’ award.

Mr. Al-Dahdouh’s wife, two children, and a grandchild were killed in the bombing of Gaza by Israel. He had also lost his cameraman to an Israeli missile attack. He himself sustained injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Qatar.

The award comprising ₹1 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture, will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the KMA said in a release. Mr. Al-Dahdouh has termed the award an invaluable honour, the release quoting KMA chairman R.S. Babu as saying.

Mr. Al-Dahdouh was selected on the basis of the recommendations by an association of investigative journalists and a committee of editors of media magazines, the release said.

Over 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli defence force’s retaliatory attack in response to Hamas militants’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Among the victims were mostly women and children.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.