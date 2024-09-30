ADVERTISEMENT

Palayam market shifting to support real estate mafia: Chennithala

Published - September 30, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala opening a one-day hunger strike by M.K. Ragahvan, MP, against the eviction of traders from the Palayam market in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the move to shift the Palayam market was a well-planned one intended to help the real estate mafia.

Inaugurating the one-day hunger strike by M.K. Raghavan, MP, at the Palayam market on Monday, Mr. Chennithala pointed out that the congestion at Palayam could be resolved through traffic rearrangement, and that shifting the market was not a viable option as it would affect the livelihood of hundreds of people. “If the Corporation has in mind the welfare of traders, it should develop the market at the same location with modern facilities. But instead, the Corporation was trying to harm them,” Mr. Chennithala alleged.

The Congress leader said if the party came to power in the State, an investigation would be launched into the alleged corruption in Kozhikode Corporation.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar presided.

