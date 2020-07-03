Palayam market closed for 7 days

The city Corporation stepped up vigilance in Palayam and surrounding areas on Friday, after an employee at a shop in Saphalyam Complex tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor K. Sreekumar issued an order to close down the complex as well as the adjacent Connemara market for seven more days, after the whole area was declared as a containment zone.

On Thursday, when the case in Saphalyam Complex was first reported, it was decided only to close the complex, while keeping the market functioning with restricted entry. But with Palayam becoming a containment zone, it was decided on Friday morning to expand the restrictions to the market too. Instructions were also issued to the owners of the restaurants and shops in the area, which usually witness large crowds, to remain closed for one week. The street vendors and wayside eateries also were asked to close down.

On Friday, a 46-year-old policeman who was on duty near the adjacent Secretariat area on June 23 tested positive, underlining the need for more controls in the heart of the city. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at his press conference on Friday, said the three who tested positive in the city, including the salesman in Saphalyam Complex, the policeman, and a fish vendor, are those who usually come into contact with a large number of people. Hence, there was a need for a strict vigilance, and all trips outside home, except the urgent ones should be avoided.

Disinfection drive

The Corporation’s emergency response team, led by the Mayor, carried out disinfecting activities from the Connemara market till Ayurveda College, covering Saphalyam Complex, the Accountant General’s office, the Secretariat and the other establishments in the area. Disinfecting activities were carried out in Vanchiyoor too.

Mr. Sreekumar said the restrictions earlier imposed in Chala and Palayam markets would be expanded to the other markets, supermarkets and all the areas where crowds usually gathered.