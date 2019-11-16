Palarivattom flyover work given to Uralungal society

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded the contract for rehabilitating the faulty Palarivattom flyover to Kozhikode-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd.

The State government had in October decided to entrust the DMRC with the task of restoring the flyover located on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass, considering its track record of completing the metro, flyover and overbridge projects in Kochi in a time-bound manner, without cost overrun and by adhering to quality and safety standards.

Sources said the DMRC finalised through tendering Uralungal as the agency to execute the demolition and rebuilding work of girders and decks. The pier caps and piers of the existing structure will be strengthened.

After court ruling

The work is estimated to cost ₹18.77 crore. The agency finalised the tender within a record period of 22 days after the State government issued an order. However, the demolition will begin only after cases pending in the High Court are cleared, they added.

Petitions had been filed before the court, challenging the government’s decision to rebuild the structure after demolishing its girders and decks. The petitioners contended that a load test must be done to assess the flyover’s strength, before proceeding with the rebuilding plans.

Sources in Uralungal said they are awaiting a work order from the DMRC, depending on the outcome of cases before the court. A meeting was held with DMRC officials on Friday. The DMRC is ready with the flyover’s design. “We can mobilise men and machinery fast, since we have worksites in Infopark and SEZ,” they said.

The government decided to rebuild the flyover built by the RBDCK, a subsidiary of the PWD, since huge potholes and cracks above the permissible level developed over the structure within a year of it being commissioned in 2016.