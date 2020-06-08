Kerala

Palarivattom case: VACB asked to share details with ED

HC passes directive in case against former Minister Ebrahim Kunju

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Monday asked the Vigilance Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to share the progress of the investigation and the essential details of the Palarivattom flyover corruption case registered against former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to enable it to conduct effective probe into a money-laundering case, a spin-off of the corruption case.

Justice Sunil Thomas passed the directive when a petition filed by G. Girish Babu of Kalamassery, Kochi, seeking a VACB probe into alleged illegal money transactions involving crores of rupees during the time of demonetisation into the account of Chandrika, a mouthpiece of the Indian Union Muslim League came up for hearing.

When the petition came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor of India submitted that a detailed statement on the action taken by the ED as well as the authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act would be filed.

He further submitted that the VACB be directed to share the essential details and the progress of the investigation into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case so that effective steps could be taken by the ED and the authority regarding the money- laundering case.

Threat

Meanwhile, A. Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor for VACB, handed over to the court in a sealed cover a report on the investigation into the allegation of threat held against Mr. Girish Babu by the former Minister and his son for filing the petition. The petitioner alleged that ₹10 crore was deposited by Sameer, a director board member of Chandrika, at the branch of Punjab National Bank, Market Road in Ernakulam on November 15, 2016.

Besides he had also deposited several crores of rupees into the newspaper’s account at SBI Kaloor branch on the same day. In fact, the source of the money had not been disclosed. These were benami transactions conducted on behalf of the former Minister, he had further alleged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 7:41:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/palarivattom-case-vacb-asked-to-share-details-with-ed/article31780250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY