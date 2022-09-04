Palappilly mission: team member injured in elephant attack

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 04, 2022 20:30 IST

A member of a team that accompanied the Kumki elephants in a mission to send wild elephants back to forests at Palappilly was injured in an attack by a wild elephant on Sunday. The wild elephants have been straying to human-inhabited areas in Palappilly and vicinity.

Hussain, a team member from Wayanad, was attacked by the elephant. A 12-member team, led by veterinary surgeon and mahouts, has been accompanying the two Kumki elephants. One biologist and two beat officers are also in the team. The mission was launched on Sunday morning and will continue in the coming days.

