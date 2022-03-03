Palakkad’s tryst with summer begins

A street vendor selling tender coconut at Palakkad. Though the summer is yet to set in officially, Palakkad and neighboring areas have started feeling the heat. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

March 03, 2022 20:26 IST

People warned against going out in the sun as temperature touches 40 degree Celsius

Temperature in the district started hitting 40 degree Celsius as the summer began to show its sultry face. The authorities have warned the people against venturing out to the sun especially between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Many parts of the district registered extra heat in the last couple of days. The hot wind that blows from the eastern side of the district through the Palakkad Gap during the summer has begun to whip up dust clouds.

The Mundur and Malampuzha regions in the district registered the highest temperature. The rocky hills of Malampuzha that form part of the Western Ghats are the reason for a higher temperature in Malampuzha and neighbouring regions.

According to experts, the summer is likely to be hotter in spite of some rain predicted in the coming days.

Parents’ concern

Parents have raised concern about their children having to go out in the sun to attend the examinations in the afternoon. Although the government had warned the people not to go out after midday, the students have been forced to attend their examinations braving the summer heat.

“True, they are not little children. They are above 15 years of age. But the heat is the same for all,” said Pushpavalli, mother of a higher secondary student at Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Palakkad.

Nature lovers have started setting up water bowls and pots for birds and little animals. “I am doing the best I can to deal with the summer heat. We make use of maximum shade, and provide water not only to human beings but to birds and trees alike,” said M. Shyamkumar from Thenkurissi.