Palakkad’s Edathara village joins Mamangam celebrations

January 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

Mamangam, the famous duodecennial medieval fair held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Tirunavaya, is being re-enacted for the 30th year under the banner of a cultural and environmental organisation named Re-Echo.

Edathara village near Parali in Palakkad district joined the Mamangam celebrations for the first time, reminiscing the village’s role in the historic festival. It turned out to be the re-enactment of history when Sankarodath Manavendra Varma Yogathiripad, a descendant of Vettom ruling family and Thriprangode Kovilakam, handed over the warrior’s sword to festival organising committee chairman Ullattil Raveendran.

The sword was then taken to Thirumanthamkunnu Devi Temple at Angadipuram. On the way to Tirunavaya, the procession carrying the sword was given receptions at Malappuram, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, and Tirur before concluding at Nilapadu Thara, Kodakkal, Tirunavaya.

The Mamangam festival began on Tuesday and will continue until Sunday with a variety of programmes underscoring the communal harmony that had existed in the medieval period. The programmes are being held under a historic banyan tree at the western gate of the Navamukunda Temple, Tirunavaya.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier welcomed the sword procession at Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Arya Vaidya Sala. Dr. Varier also led an inaugural procession taken out at Tirunavaya on Wednesday. Apart from Dr. Varier, festival chairman Ullattil Raveendran was also in the forefront of the procession.

Mr. Raveendran said that each programme, including the processions, was being held not only to commemorate the festival but also to recapture the camaraderie and social harmony that had existed in those times. Dr. Varier carried the Mamangam flag.

Changampalli Ummer Gurukkal presided over the function held at Tirunavaya on Wednesday. Warrier Foundation managing trustee A.S. Madhavan Warrier delivered the keynote address. K. Salman delivered the Mamangam commemorative speech.

Social worker Husain Pallimal was felicitated at the function. National Service Scheme (NSS) district coordinator Anvar Sulaiman, Chirakkal Umer, K.K. Abdul Razak Haji, K.P. Alavi, Ambujam, P. Kunhippa, M.T. Ramakrishnan, and Abdul Wahid Pallar spoke.

District Collector V.R. Vinod will inaugurate a history session on Thursday morning. History scholar S. Rajendu will present the subject. Scholars from different universities will speak.

