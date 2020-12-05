Palakkad’s development hampered by govt.: BJP

PALAKKAD

05 December 2020 23:14 IST

‘It even delayed release of funds given by Centre’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday blamed it on the State government for hampering the development of Palakkad municipality.

“The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government did a lot of harm for the people of Palakkad by blocking our development projects. They (the government) even tried to hurt Palakkad municipality by delaying the release of the funds given by the Central government,” said BJP district president E. Krishnadas, State general secretary C. Krishnakumar, and outgoing municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan.

“We have survived all attempts by the LDF government to strangulate this municipality, the only civic body ruled by the BJP in the State,” said Mr. Krishnakumar. “The CPI(M) has punished the people of Palakkad because they did not favour that party.”

They said the BJP could give Palakkad municipality a chairperson and vice chairperson for a full five-year term in spite of being in minority.

“It is an achievement, especially, as there never was a full time civic body head in the last 36 years in Palakkad. This municipality had become a scapegoat of the Congress’s internal fights,” they said.

The BJP released an eight-page pamphlet describing the development activities carried out by the municipality in the last five years in Palakkad.