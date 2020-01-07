Palakkad to host Science Congress from Jan. 25

The district is bracing up to host the 32nd Kerala Science Congress after many years.

The three-day prestigious event conducted by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will take place at Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies (YIMS) at Mundoor from January 25.

The State’s biggest annual science meet is being held in association with the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet on January 25.

Focal theme

The focal theme of the Science Congress will be ‘science and technology for climate change resilience and adaptation’.

Apart from the theme, the meet will discuss developments in a wide variety of areas such as agriculture and food sciences, biotechnology, chemical sciences, earth and planetary sciences, engineering and technology, environmental sciences, forestry and wildlife, fisheries and veterinary sciences, health sciences, life sciences, mathematical and statistical sciences, physical sciences, and scientific social responsibility. Syam Viswanath, convener of the Science Congress organising committee, said that as many as 317 papers had been submitted for the science meet.

As many as 120 were chosen for oral presentation and 110 for poster presentation, he said.

There will be competitions in best oral presentation award for students and scientists and in best poster presentation award for students and scientists.

Exhibition

A science exhibition to be held from January 24 to 27 will be one of the key attractions of the Kerala Science Congress.

Mathew George Vazhayil, director of YIMS, said that students from schools and colleges across Palakkad were expected to attend the exhibition.

The country’s leading science and research organisations, including the Indian Space Research Organisation, will take part in the exhibition.

Gautam Goswami, scientist from Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), New Delhi, will deliver the P.T. Bhaskara Panicker Memorial lecture on the inaugural day. Sunil Mani, director of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram, will deliver the P.K. Gopalakrishnan Memorial lecture on January 25. P.P. Mujumdar, chairman of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research, will deliver the P.R. Pisharoty Memorial lecture on January 26.

A. Sivathanu Pillai, professor from the ISRO, will deliver the P.K. Iyengar Memorial lecture on January 26.