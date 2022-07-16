Palakkad to host Kerala tug of war championship on Sunday

Contests to be held at Muttikkulangara KAP camp

Palakkad district will host the 29th State senior tug of war championship on Sunday. The competitions for men, women and mixed in 640 kg, 600 kg, 580 kg and 500 kg categories will be held at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion II grounds at Muttikkulangara near here.

Palakkad District Sports Council president K. Premkumar, MLA, will inaugurate the championship in the morning. State Athletics Association treasurer M. Ramachandran will be the observer representing the State Sports Council.

State Tug of War Association president Joseph Vazhakkan and general secretary R. Ramanathan will oversee the competitions to be held in four courts.

District Tug of War Association Telin Thamby K. said that more than 40 teams in different categories from all districts would display their prowess. The winners will take part in the national championship to be held in August.

Mr. Thamby said all districts were sending well-trained teams comprising eight persons each. “With two extra players, there will be 10 members in a team. But when substituting a player, the weight of the new player will never be allowed to be more than the player replaced,” he said.

Mr. Thamby said tug of war was increasingly becoming popular as a competitive event in the State, with more men and women coming forward to take scientific training in the sport.

“Kerala has been faring very well at national level. We expect a good show from our State team this time as well,” he said.

Palakkad is the existing State champions. It is the third time that the district is hosting the championship.