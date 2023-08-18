HamberMenu
Palakkad to host global Brahmin meet in September

August 18, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Palakkad is gearing up to host a global meet of Brahmins on September 22, 23 and 24. The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) will organise the conference, in which hundreds of delegates from different parts of the world are expected.

It will be the second edition of the global meet. The last meet was held in Kochi in 2019, which largely focussed on Tamil Brahmins. “This time we are extending our hands to all Brahmins from across the world,” said KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman.

He said that the meet would provide a platform for a pan-Brahmin conclave, which is currently missing. “Apart from giving a helping hand to the poor within the Brahmin community, we are going to reach out to the poor in all communities. We are planning to help them in their education,” said Mr. Raman.

KBS treasurer K.V. Vasudevan and general secretary N.V. Sivaramakrishnan said that there would be sessions on economics, innovation, women and youth. “We are planning exclusive sessions on such topics as ‘innovation, economic development and sustainability’, ‘creating milestones through individual development’, ‘empowerment through self enlightenment’, ‘macro thinking on desires and needs’,” they said.

Sessions on culture will focus on importance of vedic knowledge in modern times, reaching goals through vedic education, and world civilisation through vedic heritage.

The KBS will observe September 10 as a flag day ahead of the global conference. KBS district presidents will hoist the KBS flags in all district headquarters on the same day.

Brahmin youths will take out bike rallies across Palakkad from September 1 to 3 giving publicity to the upcoming conclave. There will be zonal conferences on September 3, said Mr. Raman.

