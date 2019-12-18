Kerala

Palakkad to host folk art festival

250 youngsters from across the country to attend national integration camp

The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) will organize an inter-State folk art festival as part of a five-day national integration camp at

Malampuzha from Friday.

About 250 youngsters from different parts of the country will take part in the camp, which will have the theme ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshta Bharat’.

The participants will share their language, dress, food and several other aspects of their culture at the five-day camp. Seminars and discussions on a variety of topics will be held at the camp.

They will visit places of historical and cultural importance, including Sabari Ashramam, Palakkad Fort and O.V. Vijayan Memorial at Thasrak. They will also visit and honour Jnanpith laureate Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri at his house at Kumaranalloor on Monday.

They will present cultural programmes at Rapadi open air theatre here, Malampuzha, Kanhirapuzha and Nemmara. K. Sankaranarayanan, former Governor of Maharashtra, will inaugurate the camp at Girivikas, Malampuzha, on Friday morning. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will be the chief guest. District Collector D. Balamurali will preside.

