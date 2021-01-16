Palakkad, Thrissur welcome vaccine drive with hope

857 health workers in Palakkad vaccinated against COVID-19 at nine centres, DMO among first to be administered the shots in Thrissur

COVID-19 vaccine administration began in the district at nine select centres soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that nine centres were chosen in the first phase out of the 129 centres identified for vaccination. Apart from the district hospital, which has been the designated COVID-19 hospital in Palakkad, the vaccination was done at District Ayurveda Hospital; Community Health Centre (CHC), Nemmara; CHC, Agali; Primary Health Centre, Kottupadam; CHC, Koppam; CHC, Nanniyode; and CHC, Ambalappara.

Healthcare workers were given the vaccine in the initial phase. As many as 25,260 healthcare workers have registered online for vaccination in Palakkad.

Half of them will be given the vaccination in the current phase.

As many as 857 of them were vaccinated on the inaugural day. Dr. Reetha said Palakkad could achieve the highest number of vaccination in the State because it had short-listed those who were almost sure to take the vaccine on the first day.

According to Dr. Reetha, the district has got 30,870 vaccine doses.

Each person will have to be given two doses at an interval of 28 days.

“As the same vaccine should be administered in the second dose, we will not be able to vaccinate all the healthcare workers who have registered. Half of them will have to wait,” said Dr. Reetha. Time and place of vaccination were informed through mobile phones.

Those given the vaccine were made to wait for 30 minutes in an observation room.

About 100 healthcare workers received the vaccine in each centre.

The vaccine administration will continue from Monday. She said the use of masks, sanitiser, and handwash was needed even after taking the vaccine.

Thrissur

Vaccination drive started in Thrissur, where the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country, on Saturday.

The first dose was administered to Thrissur District Medical Officer K.J. Reena.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the vaccination drive at Thrissur General Hospital. Government Chief Whip K. Rajan, T.N. Prathapan, MP, Mayor M.K. Varghese, district panchayat president P.K. Davis, and District Collector S. Shanavas were present.

“Though I was confident about taking the vaccination, my family members were a bit worried,” said Dr. Reena, who is a microbiologist.

“Receiving the first dose of vaccine was a message to the public and part of my duty,” she said.

There was not much pain and absolutely no health issues after it, said Akshaya Anand, Junior Public Health Nurse of the Public Health Centre, Kaipamangalam, who received the first dose of vaccine at the Community Health Centre, Perinjanam. Anu Baby, Medical Officer of the same PHC, also shared the same experience.

Though there are around 35,000 health workers in the government and private sectors in the district, 16,938 workers, who are more in contact with the public, will be given vaccination in the first phase.

Vaccination is being given in nine centres such as Medical College Hospital; General Hospital, Thrissur; General Hospital, Irinjalakuda; Amala Medical College; Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur; Primary Health Centre, Velur; Community Health Centre, Perinjanam; Taluk Hospital, Kodungallur, and Taluk Hospital, Chalakudy in the district.

In all, 37,640 doses of vaccine have been allotted for the district.

It is estimated that the vaccination for the 32 lakh people here will be over in eight months.

(With inputs from Thrissur bureau)