Palakkad takes centre stage as curtain goes up on CBSE State Kalotsav

Updated - November 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students from Kumaramangalam Senior Public School, Kottayam competing in category three group dance at the CBSE State Kalotsav at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Friday.

Students from Kumaramangalam Senior Public School, Kottayam competing in category three group dance at the CBSE State Kalotsav at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The CBSE State Kalotsav conducted by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes (CKSC) began at Ahalia Public School here on Friday. Shafi Parambil, MP, inaugurated the arts festival in which students from over 700 CBSE schools across the State are taking part.

The organisers claimed a participation of 8,000 students in the cultural festivities. Students will showcase their talents and skills in 149 events in four categories in the three-day festival. As many as 35 stages were set up.

Cinema actor Vincy Aloshious was the chief guest. Fr. Sijan Paul Unnukallel, CKSC president, presided over the function. Joji Paul, CKSC general secretary, presented a report. C. Latha Prakash, principal of Ahalia Public School, welcomed the gathering.

Ahalia International Foundation managing trustee Sriya Gopal, CKSC leaders Benny George and Diana Jacob, and Palakkad district Sahodaya Complex presidnet Shaji K. Thayyil spoke. Dinesh Babu, CKSC treasurer, proposed a vote of thanks.

The host campus provided a variety of educational and recreational venues for the students partaking in the festival. A robotic exhibition, horse riding facilities, food courts, planetarium shows, book stalls, and career counselling centres were some of them.

Thrissur and Kochi Sahodayas took the early lead when competitions began in primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary categories began.

B. Nikhilesh Siva from Christ Nagar Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in flute in secondary category. P. Anand Bhairav Sharma from SMD Public School, Kollam, won the first prize in classical flute in higher secondary category.

Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, under Kochi Metro Sahodaya; Christ CMI Public School, Kanhangad, under Kasaragod Sahodaya; and Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, under Capital District Sahodaya, were in the lead when competitions progressed on the first day.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:38 pm IST

