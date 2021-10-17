Palakkad suffers heavy crop damage

PALAKKAD

17 October 2021 23:35 IST

As per initial estimates, paddy crop in 8.2 hectares destroyed

The rain that has been lashing the district from Friday has led to widespread destruction of crops, especially paddy. Hill areas such as Attappady, Parambikulam and Nelliyampathy were under constant threat of landslips even as the rain continued unabated on Sunday.

Six dams in the district continued to spill out the excess water that flowed into the reservoirs. The Malampuzha dam raised its shutters to 25 cm, sending messages of caution to the people living on the banks of the Bharathapuzha in Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

A house at Sholayur, Attappady, was destroyed in continuous rains. Early estimates indicated that 8.2 hectares of paddy crop were destroyed in the downpour. The Bharathapuzha was swollen in the western parts of the district.

Brothers injured

The shutters of the Chenganamkunnu and Velliyamkallu regulators were opened. District authorities said that flooding was unlikely. Two brothers, aged 15 and 12, were injured at Chalavara, near Ottappalam, when a television glass-stand crashed after being struck by lightning.

The road to Nelliyampathy was blocked after an uprooted tree fell across it. The Fire and Rescue Services and Forest Department personnel cleared the road.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will lead a meeting of officials here on Monday morning to discuss the situation in the district.