Palakkad sub-district tops district school arts festival

December 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Palakkad sub-district lifted the championship when the five-day Revenue District School Arts Festival concluded here on Saturday. Ottappalam and Thrithala sub-districts were in the second and third positions respectively. While Palakkad scored 891 points, Ottappalam had 835 points and Thrithala had 826 points.

BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur, cruised ahead of others by winning 400 points. Bharat Matha Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, was in the second position with 231 points and TRK Higher Secondary School, Vaniyamkulam, in the third position with 204 points. Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, was close behind with 200 points.

In Arabic festival, Mannarkkad, Pattambi and Thrithala sub-districts became the winners with 158 points each. Ottappalam sub-district was the runner-up with 156 points.

In Sanskrit festival, Thrithala sub-district became the winner with 188 points. Ottappalam and Mannarkkad sub-districts were the runner-up with 179 points.

In Tamil festival, Chittur sub-district became the winner with 151 points and Mannarkkad became the runner-up with 148 points.

In upper primary (UP) category, Mannarkkad and Thrithala sub-districts bagged the first and second positions with 171 and 161 points respectively.

In high school category, Palakkad and Ottapoalam sub-districts bagged the first and second positions with 358 and 355 points respectively.

In higher secondary category, Palakkad and Thrithala sub-districts won the first and second places with 385 and 357 points respectively.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the valedictory session. District panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. Ramya Haridas, MP, and K. Santhakumari, MLA, gave away the prizes.

Organising committee chairperson Shafi Parambil, MLA, congratulated the winners. Deputy Director of Education P.V. Manoj Kumar reviewed the festival.

Municipal vice-chairperson E. Krishnadas, higher secondary regional deputy director P.M. Anil, District Education Officer Jayarajan Namath, nodal officer P. Thankappan, and KITE district coordinator Ajita Viswanath spoke.

