Palakkad retains gold cup at school arts fete

Palakkad retained the gold cup at the State School Arts Festival, the 60th edition of which concluded here on a wet Sunday afternoon. It finished with 951 points, just two more than Kozhikode and Kannur.

This was the fourth title for Palakkad. The biggest role in its victory was played once again by BSS Gurukulam, HSS, Alathur, which accounted for 161 points.

For Palakkad, this was a great year. A fortnight ago in Kannur, it had emerged as the champion at the State School Games.

The race for the gold cup was a close one with Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur involved in a fierce battle for supremacy towards the closing stages of the festival. It was still raining heavily when the Palakkad team lifted the cup.

Education Minister C. Raveendranath, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, actor-director Ramesh Pisharody and actor Vinduja Menon, who was a Kalathilakam in 1991, were present.

“People of the festival made it an unforgettable experience for the participants, who stayed and ate food along with them. And for the first time in history, we have been able to complete all the State school festivals by December 1. Students now have four months to focus on their studies,” Mr. Raveendranath said.

The next edition of the festival will be held in Kollam.