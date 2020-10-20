Kerala

Palakkad reports 271 cases

A deserted look of the vegetable market at Valiyangadi in Palakkad. File   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

As many as 271 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad on Monday.

However, there were 347 recoveries. District officials said that the higher number of recoveries provided an optimistic sign. When 121 people contracted the disease through direct local contacts, there were 147 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Three cases came from other States.

There were 7,113 active cases currently under treatment in the district. Apart from them, 50 people from Palakkad were under treatment in Malappuram, 33 in Ernakulam, 17 in Kozhikode, four in Thrissur, two each in Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, and one in Kannur district.

