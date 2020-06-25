Palakkad reports 24 fresh COVID-19 cases

The newly opened Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Government Medical College Hospital, Palakkad, on Thursday.

PALAKKAD

25 June 2020 21:43 IST

RT-PCR test facility opened at Govt. Medical College

Twenty-four persons, including three children, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Thursday, raising the total number of patients under treatment to 214.

All the 24 cases were returnees from either abroad or other States. Six of them had returned from Kuwait, five from the UAE, three from Saudi Arabia, two from Oman, four from Maharashtra, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, and Karnataka.

Apart from the 214 persons under treatment, five from Palakkad are being treated at Manjeri, three in Ernakulam, and one each in Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector D. Balamurali said 17,036 samples had been sent for testing, and that the results of 16,068 had been received. As many as 218 persons were cured.

Mr. Balamurali said 56,736 persons had completed quarantine. As many as 9,352 persons were in home quarantine as on Thursday. The Collector said those with symptoms should not approach any hospital directly and should contact the district control cell at 0491 2505264, 2505189, 2505847.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said 35 patients would soon be shifted from the District Hospital, Palakkad, to the First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) at the Government Medical College, Palakkad. The new facility has 100 beds.

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and Backward Classes A.K. Balan inaugurated an RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test facility at the Government Medical College. Shafi Parambil, MLA, presided over the function.

The new laboratory cost ₹40 lakh. Mr. Balan said up to 300 samples could be tested a day at the new lab. At present, up to 600 samples from the district are being tested at laboratories in Alappuzha and Thrissur.