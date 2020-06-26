Palakkad records 23 cases

Officials screening visitors at the Civil Station in Kozhikode on Friday as part of the heightened safety arrangements against COVID-19.

Palakkad

26 June 2020 23:37 IST

In Thrissur, seven containment zones within corporation limits

Twenty-three people, including two children and a health worker, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad on Friday, said District Collector D. Balamurali.

While the health worker at Parli community health centre was found to have contracted the disease through contact, all other new cases were returnees from other States and abroad. Seven of them had returned from Kuwait, four from the UAE, six from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of patients under treatment in the district has risen to 237. Five persons from Palakkad are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, three at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and one each at Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode hospitals.

In Kannur

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kannur district with 13 more people testing positive on Friday. According to the Health Department, two patients came from abroad, while 10 arrived from other States. One person was infected through contact with a COVID-19 patient.

A 32-year-old man from Kannur who tested positive arrived from Saudi Arabia, while a 40-year-old man from Chittariparamba arrived from Oman. Those who returned from other States include five members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and three members of the Defence Security Corps in Kannur. A 64-year-old resident of Matool who arrived from Mumbai and a 33-year-old resident of Chembilodu who arrived from Bengaluru have also tested positive. Another CISF official contracted the disease while staying in a building where CISF personnel were quarantined. The district currently has 19,035 people under observation. Of them, 83 are at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur, 28 at the District Hospital, 150 at the COVID Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy, and 21 at the Thalassery General Hospital.

In Kasaragod

Two persons who returned from abroad tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said a 54-year-old who arrived from Dubai on June 9 and a 62-year-old who arrived from Dubai on June 1 had tested positive. A 26-year-old resident of Chengala panchayat, who had been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, was discharged. The total number of people undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the district is 116. There are 5,863 people in home quarantine, and 427 in institutional quarantine.

In Kozhikode

The District Medical Office on Friday said seven more persons in Kozhikode were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Officials said all the seven persons, including a 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter, had arrived from abroad and were in quarantine. Ten persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district.

As many as 1,016 persons who returned from other States and abroad have been placed under observation. According to Health Department officials, The total number of persons in quarantine is 16,806.

In Thrissur

With many parts of Thrissur city being declared containment zones, private buses were denied entry to Swaraj Round on Friday. The city wore a deserted look as shops and business firms remained closed.

There are seven containment zones within the Corporation limits. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, standing committee chairpersons and other workers are in quarantine after a few employees of the civic body were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As the entry of private buses to the Swaraj Round have been banned, buses coming from Vadanappilly and Kanjani have to stop service at West Fort. Buses from Kunnamkulam and Guruvayur should return from Poonkunnam, while those from Palakkad and Mannuthy should return from East Fort and those from Kodungallur and Irinjalakuda from Koorkenchery. Buses from Ollur and Amballur should return from Kuriachira. Autorickshaws and taxis are also not allowed to enter Swaraj Round.

Seven more case were reported in the district on Friday. While three of them returned from the Gulf, four people arrived from others States. The positive cases are those of a 26-year-old man of Marathakkara who arrived from Qatar; a 35-year-old man of Kunnamkulam who arrived from Kuwait; a 37-year-old man of Puthenchira who arrived from Kuwait; a 55-year-old man from Chalakudy who arrived from Maharashtra; a 59-year-old man from Puthenchira who came from Mumbai; a 32-year-old man from Mundur who arrived from Mumbai; and a 36-year-old man from Madakkathara who arrived from Delhi.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district so far is 327, while 199 of them have recovered. Three people succumbed to the disease in the district. A total of 17,058 people are under observation.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed on people visiting the office of Wadakkanchery municipality. People will be allowed to enter the office only after thermal scanning. Separate queues have been arranged for those coming for various certificates.

In Wayanad

The district on Friday reported five COVID-19 cases. According to officials, four members of a family, including a 10-year-old child, at Mele Arapetta near Meppadi who came from Mumbai on June 14, and a 62-year-old man at Payyampally near Mananthavady who returned from Delhi on June 22 have tested positive. They were shifted to the district hospital at Mananthavady.

Of the 86 positive cases reported in the district so far, 48 had recovered, said sources. As many as 3,626 persons, including 344 tribespeople, are under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad bureaus)