Palakkad Railway Division receives accolades

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari receiving the Southern Railway General Manager’s runner-up shield for inter-divisional overall efficiency from General Manager B.G. Mallya during the 67th Railway Week Celebrations-2022 held in Chennai on Friday.

The Palakkad Railway Division has bagged the Southern Railway General Manager’s runner-up shield for inter-divisional overall efficiency for 2021-22.

The division also bagged the best performance shields for mechanical, signal and telecommunications, and security branches, the Inter Divisional Rajbhasha Rolling Shield, the best divisional store award, and the best maintained rake award for the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express, said a press release here.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari received the shield from Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya on the occasion of the 67th Railway Week Celebrations of the Southern Railway held in Chennai on Friday.

The criteria for the best-maintained rake was based on the cleanliness of the coaches, maintaining high safety standards during maintenance and conformance of all specified passenger amenities. The Maveli Express is maintained by the Coaching Depot, Mangaluru, in the Palakkad division.

The division also received 15 individual awards.