Palakkad police raids: Satheesan seeks resignation of Minister M.B. Rajesh

Published - November 06, 2024 11:37 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh of scripting the plot of the police raid on Congress leaders’ rooms here on Tuesday midnight. “He conspired this drama with the help of his brother in law, and it was supported by a caucus in the Chief Minister’s office,” said Mr. Satheesan.

The Opposition Leader demanded that Mr. Rajesh should resign immediately. “Shame on Mr. Rajesh. You don’t deserve to continue as a Minister any longer,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the midnight raid was a CPI(M)-BJP conspiracy carried out to help BJP State president K. Surendran, who is facing allegations of getting black money to the tune of Rs. 41.40 crore.

He said the raid and the ensuing drama brought shame on the Kerala Police. “They (the police) look like the biggest group of slaves,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said that one should go and check Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s room in Cliff House if they want money box and not in Congress leaders’ rooms.

