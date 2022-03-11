Palakkad paddy farmers feel let down

Budget turns down long-pending demand for special package

Budget turns down long-pending demand for special package

Paddy farmers of Palakkad have expressed their disappointment with the State Budget on Friday as their long-pending demand for a special package for cultivation support was turned down.

The farmers have been peeved by the government decision that neglected Palakkad when the Budget allocated funds for the second phase of Kuttanad project and special packages for Idukki, Wayanad and Kasargod districts.

Palakkad’s paddy farmers have already been facing a crisis due to high cost of production. The farmers have been demanding a paddy procurement price of at least ₹32 per kg. However, the Budget announced a procurement price of ₹28.20 a kg.

Although ₹50 crore was allocated, paddy farmers in the district view the Budget as an “eyewash.” According to them, the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹28.20 a kg of paddy was meant to “hoodwink” them.

Power subsidy

Although the government had announced power supply at concessional rates for farmers, the Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal did not mention anything related to it. The farmers raised concerns that they may have to face a backlash in their power subsidy.

Although some other districts received certain budgetary allocation exclusively for agriculture sector and infrastructure development, Palakkad got nothing special, they pointed out.

However, ₹70 crore was earmarked for the development of the Government Medical College at Palakkad, and ₹25 crore for the food safety programme of women and children in the tribal sector.