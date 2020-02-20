Palakkad officials act in time to help victims

The district administration and the people’s representatives of Palakkad won many a heart on Thursday by responding quickly and proactively to the gruesome road accident near Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, involving a KSRTC Volvo bus heading for Ernakulam from Bengaluru.

District Collector D. Balamurali and District Police Chief G. Siva Vikram rushed to the accident spot and took lead of the follow-up

action, ensuring speedy post-mortem examination of the dead and proper medical care for the injured.

Supportive T.N. team

Mr. Balamurali said that the credit should be given to the Tamil Nadu officials for completing the post-mortem examination of 19 bodies in a few hours.

“They have done a good job. We owe them for the speed with

which they cleared the proceedings after the tragedy,” said Mr. Balamurali.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Transport Minister A.K. Sasindran,

V.K. Sreekandan and Ramya Haridas, MP, and Shafi Parambil, MLA, soon joined the officials to ensure that the bodies of the

victims were taken to their homes by evening.

The belongings of the victims were removed and kept at the Thirumuruganpoondi police station near Tirupur. The victims’ families

can claim the belongings by contacting the sub-inspector at 83000 44804 or 94981 77908.

₹10-lakh compensation

Mr. Sasindran said a compensation of ₹10 lakh would be given to the family of the victims. Of this, ₹2 lakh would be released immediately, he said. The remaining amount would be given in a month.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, after discussions with the transport authorities of Tamil Nadu, said that the accident was precipitated as the truck

driver fell asleep. The truck hauling the container trailer careened off the road and crossed the road divider and collided with the

speeding Volvo bus on the opposite lane.