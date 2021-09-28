Palakkad municipality sticks to ‘yes, sir’

PALAKKAD

28 September 2021

Ruling BJP rejects Congress resolution to do away with the salutations

The Palakkad municipality on Tuesday rejected a resolution moved by the Congress to scrap the salutations ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ from official use.

Congress councillor Mansoor Manalanchery moved the resolution seeking the support of the ruling BJP to do away with ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ on the ground that the salutations were the remnants from the British colonial period.

The ruling BJP, however, rejected the demand saying that ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ could not be removed from officialese as they were integral to the language of respect being in current use.

Chairperson’s stand

Municipal chairperson Priya Ajayan said it was a matter that required a detailed and deep examination, and therefore, no quick decisions could be taken on an emotional note.

The campaign started by a group of social activists against the use of ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ in local body offices had assumed wider recognition with more and more local self-governments joining the bandwagon.

History of sorts

The Mathur grama panchayat in Palakkad district had made a history of sorts when it scrapped the use of sir and madam about a month ago.

Several panchayats across the State followed suit. The Indian Union Muslim League’s presidents of 60 panchayats in Malappuram district have decided to abolish ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ from the panchayat offices.

The Congress in the State also has decided to do away with the use of ‘sir’ and ‘madam’.