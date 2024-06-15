Palakkad medical college students on strike seeking faculty, facilities

The students of Government Medical College here have been on strike for six days demanding proper facilities for medical education. They have been staging a day-and-night dharna in front of the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, who visited the striking students on Saturday, demanded the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to guard the medical college against losing its recognition.

‘Last resort’

The students launched the strike as a last resort after repeated attempts by them and their parents failed to yield results. The medical college does not have basic facilities even 10 years after inception, they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students have also been demanding appointment of permanent faculty. The recent discussions they held with Minister for Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan did not yield any positive results. They have been depending on the district hospital for their clinics. The district hospital is unable to accommodate the students and offer them clinical support.

Although the inpatient (IP) wing was inaugurated at the medical college a few months ago, it is yet to be functional. According to Mr. Sreekandan, the pathetic condition of the medical college reflected the inefficiency of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

“I am afraid that the doctors passing out of this medical college will not have the required experience. Such doctors will become a threat to society,” he said. “The Chief Minister, who is the chairman of the college governing body, should intervene to address the issue immediately,” he said.

Parents’ protest

The students’ parents had staged a protest in front of the district collectorate here last week, demanding better facilities.

Different organisations have expressed solidarity with the striking students. A march is being planned to the medical college on June 18 under the banner of human rights organisations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.