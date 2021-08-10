Palakkad MCH doctors go on token strike

PALAKKAD

10 August 2021 23:10 IST

In protest against non-payment of salary for 100 days

Doctors of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here went on an hour-long token strike on Tuesday protesting against the government’s failure to give them salaries.

As many as 441 employees of the medical college, including doctors, nurses and house surgeons, have not been paid their salary since May.

Although they had raised the issue with the government on several occasions, no favourable decision was made so far.

The Government Medical College Hospital here is functioning under the State Scheduled Castes Development Department.

The government has decided to stop paying the salaries from the funds allocated for SC/ST development.

A month’s salary given

The doctors went on the token strike on Tuesday as it turned out to be the 100th day after they got their last salary.

Following the hour-long strike, one month’s salary was given to all staff, except house surgeons and non-academic junior resident doctors.

Meanwhile, the doctors threatened to launch an indefinite strike if the government did not find a solution to the crisis. They pointed out that the delay in payment was a major cause of worry in spite of the government sanctioning an ad hoc grant of ₹10 crore on July 29.