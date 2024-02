Palakkad Kathakali Trust stages Nizhalkkuthu

February 11, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palakkad Kathakali Trust staged a Kathakali show titled Nizhalkkuthu at Chembai Memorial Music College here on Saturday evening.

The episode from the Mahabharata was ably enacted by Kalamandalam Prasant Panmana as Duryodhanan, Abhijit Prasant Panmana as messenger, Kalamandalam Arun Kumar as Trigartha, Kalamandalam Ravi Kumar as Bharata Malayan, Kalamandalam Jishnu Ravi as Malayathi, Master Adityan as Manikandan, Kalamandalam Rajeevan Namboothiri as sorcerer, and Kalamandalam Lakshmi Gopakumar as Sri Krishna.

Kalamandalam Yaswant and Vaikom Vishnudev provided vocal support, when Kalamandalam Ganeshan and Kalamandalam Akash were on chenda, and Kalamandalam Prasant and Kalamandalam Sudheesh were on maddalam.

