Palakkad IIT to hold science camp for Class 10 students of Kerala, Coimbatore

January 31, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad will hold a residential science camp for Plus One (Class 10) students of Kerala and Coimbatore from May 22. The 10-day camp is being held in memory of M.C. Valsakumar, former Physics professor who died in 2019.

The goal of the camp is to instil a spirit of enquiry and critical thinking and love for Science and Mathematics among students. The camp will provide a platform for interaction between students and researchers. The IIT will select 30 students from schools across the State and Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

There will be lectures, demonstrations, hands-on workshops, puzzles and interactive sessions on various topics in Science, Engineering and Mathematics. Participants will be given food and stay at IIT hostels.

Plus One Science students can apply online by uploading scanned copies their Class 10 mark list and the principal’s certificate. Selection will be on the basis of the Class 10 marks in Science and Mathematics and an evaluation of the answers to the ‘Quest Questions’ in the application form.

The application should be submitted online through the link https://squest.iitpkd.ac.in/ before February 28. The principal’s bona-fide certificate format can be downloaded from the same link. The list of selected students will be published on the IIT website by March third week. The camp will begin on May 22 and conclude on May 31.

