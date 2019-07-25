Palakkad IIT to hold maiden convocation tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, will hold its maiden convocation on Saturday.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy will be the chief guest at the function. R. Subramanyam, Secretary for Education in the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, will attend.

The IIT, Palakkad, will award degrees to 101 students of the first batch started in 2015. As many as 64 of the 77 students of the first batch who applied for campus recruitment have been given placement offer. Out of them, 57 have accepted the offer. As many as 62 firms had approached the IIT, Palakkad, for campus recruitment.

Ahalya campus

The four-year-old premier engineering institute is functioning on the temporarily arranged Ahalya campus at Kozhippara and on the transit campus at Kanjikode. As many as 300 students can live and study on the transit campus.

The IIT, Palakkad has 80 faculty members and 50 non-teaching staff. The main campus building work will start soon after the monsoon, said IIT officials on Thursday. The work, they said, would be completed in two years.

The officials said there was an increase in the number of students from Kerala entering the IIT, Palakkad, since its opening in 2015. When there were only 12 students from Kerala in the first batch, the latest batch has 27 from the State. Most of the students in the fresh batch are from Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. However, there are only four students from Tamil Nadu in the 176-member new batch. There were only four girls in the first batch. In the fresh batch, there are 31 girls. There are 38 students for civil engineering, 52 for computer science and engineering, 48 for electrical engineering and 38 for mechanical engineering.