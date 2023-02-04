Palakkad IIT holds Open House Day

February 04, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad on Saturday opened its campus for school students and the public for the first time after it came into being seven years ago.

The Open House Day of IIT Palakkad provided a unique experience not only for hundreds of students who visited the Kanjikode campus, but also for the students and faculty of the premier technical institution.

More than 1,150 students from various schools and colleges in Kerala and Tamil Nadu visited the IIT campus on the first day of the Open House, which also coincided with IIT’s techno-cultural festival titled ‘Petrichor’ 2023. More students are expected on the second day on Sunday.

IIT student volunteers and professors greeted the visitors and took them on guided tours on the campus. They were taken to the sophisticated laboratory equipment at different departments of IIT. Nearly 500 students attended the workshops and seminars offered by the professors about the latest technology available in the country.

The campus provided a carnival atmosphere with a wide variety of stalls and food courts beckoning the visitors, and the host students providing entertainment programmes at regular intervals.

Inaugurating the two-day programme, District Collector S. Chitra called upon the students to make use of the advanced facilities available on IIT campus. Petrichor, the techno-cultural fiesta of IIT, was back after a gap of two years during which it was suspended because of COVID-19.

IIT Palakkad Director Seshadri Sekhar, Dean of Students Jagadeesh Bari, faculty coordinator Afzaal Ahmed, Petrichor student coordinator Aleena Rose, IIT advisor K.M. Unni, Dean of Administration Ganesh Natarajan, Dean of ICSR Santhakumar Mohan, and associate professor V. Senthilkumar, were present.

Dr. Sekhar mooted the idea of Open House soon after he took charge as Director of IIT Palakkad a couple of months ago. “For the local people here, IIT was often a confusing term with the ITI Malampuzha and ITI Palakkad. This could be an occasion to clear their doubts as well,” chuckled Dr. Unni.

IIT officials said that exposure to the premier engineering campus would not only help the school and college students have a better understanding of the latest in technical education, but also motivate them to seek admission in IITs and NITs.