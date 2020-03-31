Palakkad hospital gets equipment to manage COVID-19 crisis

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, has given ₹1 crore to the District Hospital here to procure equipment to manage COVID-19.
Five multipara monitors meant for monitoring the vital parameters of critical patients reached the hospital on Monday.
District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta handed over the equipment to Hospital Superintendent Rama Devi. Mr. Sreekandan has been in self-quarantine at his house. Dr. Reeta said that other equipment, including ventilators, would soon reach the hospital.
Meanwhile, Mr. Sreekandan lauded the police team in the district for their work during the lockdown period. He arranged 5,000 masks and gloves for the police personnel with the help of the Palakkad Service Cooperative Bank. Bank vice president C. Balan handed over the masks and gloves to District Police Chief G. Siva Vikram here on Monday.
The MP said 5,000 more masks and gloves would be given to the police.
