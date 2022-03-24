Palakkad grateful to PM for AMRUT scheme

₹293 crore granted in two phases for town development

The Palakkad municipality on Thursday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting ₹293 crore in two phases for the town’s development.

Presenting the municipality Budget for the coming fiscal, municipal vice chairman E. Krishnadas said that 109 of the 150 schemes under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project had been completed in Palakkad.

He said the water treatment plant being set up at a cost of ₹22.5 crore would find a solution to the town’s water scarcity. He expressed hope to complete all development work within the stipulated time.

Mr. Krishnadas said an escalator overbridge being constructed at the end of the Gandhi Bazaar Road in Palakkad town would be operational by May-end. “The escalator will add a fresh life to trade in the town,” he said, adding that the municipal bus stand would be reconstructed at the earliest. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, has sanctioned ₹2 crore for the bus stand.