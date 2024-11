The students of Palghat Lions Senior Secondary School here won the silver medal in the CBSE National Archery Championship for under-17 girls held in New Delhi last week. The winners, Class VII student Deepthi K., Class X student Ayisha Thamanna, and Class VIII student Yadhya P., were given a reception at the school on their return.

